Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $84,917.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $84,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,612 shares of company stock worth $3,060,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

