Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 268 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

