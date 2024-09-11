Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 604,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RODM opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.