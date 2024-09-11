Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in STERIS by 368.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 46,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $247.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

