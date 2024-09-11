Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $847.70 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $854.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

