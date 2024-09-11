Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.