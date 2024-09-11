Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

