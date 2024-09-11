Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

