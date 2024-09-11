Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,003.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

