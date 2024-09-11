Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $582.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

