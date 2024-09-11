Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

