Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Matthew Comyn Sells 10,692 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn sold 10,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$140.52 ($93.68), for a total transaction of A$1,502,439.84 ($1,001,626.56).

Matthew Comyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Matthew Comyn sold 19,220 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$134.53 ($89.69), for a total transaction of A$2,585,705.04 ($1,723,803.36).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.74%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

