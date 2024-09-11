Compound Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $42.03 or 0.00073669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $364.77 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,814.72 or 0.39987180 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,276 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,275.71406055 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.78493537 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $36,312,117.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.