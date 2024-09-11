Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,400.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.61), with a volume of 602156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,615.87 ($34.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($51.00) to GBX 3,800 ($49.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,050 ($39.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,709.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,745.05. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,046.24%.

Insider Transactions at Computacenter

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($35.40), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($55,577.22). 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

