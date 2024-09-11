Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue GBX 23.30 Dividend

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,399.88 ($31.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.69, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,709.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,745.05.
In other Computacenter news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($35.40), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($55,577.22). Insiders own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.
