Concordium Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $521,052.93 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,455,240,292 coins and its circulating supply is 9,902,835,525 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

