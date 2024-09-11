Conflux Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Conflux has a total market cap of $593.67 million and $25.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,793.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.11 or 0.00584489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00300082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00087859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,041,696,596 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,193,738 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,041,573,430.42 with 4,429,073,419.08 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13555652 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $26,591,285.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

