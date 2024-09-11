Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $92.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.65.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.