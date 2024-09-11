Contrasting CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and Roma Green Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CGI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.60 billion 2.48 $1.21 billion $5.19 21.96 Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CGI and Roma Green Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 2 2 1 2.80 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $132.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.51% 20.21% 11.14% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CGI beats Roma Green Finance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.