Contrasting CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CGI and Roma Green Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CGI
|$10.60 billion
|2.48
|$1.21 billion
|$5.19
|21.96
|Roma Green Finance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CGI and Roma Green Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CGI
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2.80
|Roma Green Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
CGI currently has a consensus price target of $132.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.
Profitability
This table compares CGI and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CGI
|11.51%
|20.21%
|11.14%
|Roma Green Finance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
CGI beats Roma Green Finance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CGI
CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
About Roma Green Finance
Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.
