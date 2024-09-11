CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.68. CoreCivic shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 57,760 shares trading hands.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,000 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 122,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

