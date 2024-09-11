Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 115427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $598.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,602 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

