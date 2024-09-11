Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

