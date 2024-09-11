Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $859.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

