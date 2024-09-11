Cronos Market Cap Achieves $2.07 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $5.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00040866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

