CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

