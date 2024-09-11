CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

