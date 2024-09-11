CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19,432.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

