DA Davidson Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Asana by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

