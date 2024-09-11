Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,980 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.