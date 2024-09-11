Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 10,949 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 1.7 %

ON opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $99.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.