Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $903,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

