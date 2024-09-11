Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

