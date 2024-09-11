Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $521.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

