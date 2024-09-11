Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.