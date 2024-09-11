Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 130611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Dana Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

