Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $11.91 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $194.26 million and $1.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.91 or 0.00020989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,692.33 or 0.39994988 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,311,870 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.