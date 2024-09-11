Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.60 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $194.60 million and $1.50 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00020909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,814.72 or 0.39987180 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,312,360 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

