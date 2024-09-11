Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,839,959 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

