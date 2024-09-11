DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,311 shares of company stock worth $234,214. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.