Dialight (LON:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 39523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.88).

The company has a market cap of £103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($42,769.26). Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

