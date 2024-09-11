Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.90 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($29,666.67).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 20,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.03 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,500.00 ($120,333.33).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11.

Dicker Data Dividend Announcement

About Dicker Data

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

