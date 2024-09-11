DigiByte Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $109.83 million and $1.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.62 or 0.00573425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00297093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00032383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00086830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,242,029,885 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.