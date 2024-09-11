Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 372.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.