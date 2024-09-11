Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,175,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 930% from the previous session’s volume of 599,276 shares.The stock last traded at $43.39 and had previously closed at $43.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,334,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

