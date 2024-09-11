Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.47

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 35936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

