Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

