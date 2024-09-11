Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Tillman Hartley LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 776,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 665,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

