Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,371 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 319,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

