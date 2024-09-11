Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

