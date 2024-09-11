Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Tillman Hartley LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tillman Hartley LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

